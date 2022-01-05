Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Drops By 62.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the November 30th total of 1,469,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Shares of BKIMF remained flat at $$5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Separately, Barclays lowered Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

