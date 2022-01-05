Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Grows By 139.4%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWMX opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $743.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.99.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. The business had revenue of $117.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.45%.

BWMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

