Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Expands By 312.5%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 89,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.36. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

