Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Rises By 47.6%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.89.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 25.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

