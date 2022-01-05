Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Decreases By 77.1%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the November 30th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:CLZNF remained flat at $$19.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

