Short Interest in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Increases By 74.8%

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 381,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TACO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $453.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.