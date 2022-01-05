Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Rises By 33.3%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $$1,150.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,150.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,081.80. Emmi has a 1-year low of $1,150.00 and a 1-year high of $1,150.00.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

