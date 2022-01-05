Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Expands By 120.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the November 30th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 126,099 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,245,000.

IFV stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

