Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Increases By 43.1%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:FPXE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter.

