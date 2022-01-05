Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Expands By 38.6%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GIC stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 28,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,856. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63. Global Industrial has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 626,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,748,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.