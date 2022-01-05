Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Rises By 1,756.5%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, an increase of 1,756.5% from the November 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 174.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.