Short Interest in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Rises By 40.7%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 68,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03. Gores Guggenheim has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

