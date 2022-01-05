Short Interest in Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Expands By 589.5%

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 589.5% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hemp stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,622,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,004,367. Hemp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the production of industrial hemp. Its products include drillwall, spill-be-gone, raw kenaf fiber, and hemp oil for hair and skin. The company was founded on January 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

