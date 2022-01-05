Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Increases By 37.5%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 367,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CBDHF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 57,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,736. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

