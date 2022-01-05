Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Declines By 99.4%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Icanic Brands stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,481. Icanic Brands has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

