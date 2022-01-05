Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Decreases By 66.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,386,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,838,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. 13,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $41.39.

