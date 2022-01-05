Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Increases By 93.5%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

LDEM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

