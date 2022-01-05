Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Rises By 40.3%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,881. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.30 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

