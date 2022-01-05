Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increases By 129.4%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MZDAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

