Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increases By 129.4%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MZDAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.98.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.
See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.