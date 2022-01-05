Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Rises By 44.3%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $38,419.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,832 shares of company stock valued at $459,885.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MediaCo by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

