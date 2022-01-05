Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Decreases By 52.3%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth $344,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.88. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $10.25.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

