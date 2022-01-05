Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Drops By 52.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

