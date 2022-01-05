Short Interest in Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Grows By 268.8%

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the November 30th total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 53.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of RELI stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Reliance Global Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16.
About Reliance Global Group
