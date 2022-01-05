Short Interest in Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Grows By 268.8%

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the November 30th total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 53.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RELI stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Reliance Global Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

