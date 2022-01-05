Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Rises By 57.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,990.0 days.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$42.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

