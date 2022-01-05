Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Rises By 484.6%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 484.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SOMLY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 82,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,114. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secom will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

