Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Expands By 52.4%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,525,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the November 30th total of 1,656,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.8 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

