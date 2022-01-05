Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Grows By 76.2%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,008,900 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 1,707,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 55,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

