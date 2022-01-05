Short Interest in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Increases By 59.2%

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $203.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

