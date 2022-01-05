Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Drops By 62.7%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 85,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

