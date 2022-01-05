Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Rises By 263.0%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 263.0% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UBCP stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.43.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

