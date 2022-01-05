Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Drops By 81.7%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Univec has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Univec

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

