Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Rises By 73.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after acquiring an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 696,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after acquiring an additional 660,733 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

