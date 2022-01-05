Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 94.6%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
