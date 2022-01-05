Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 94.6%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

