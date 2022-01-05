Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Drops By 87.5%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on VACNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VAT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of VACNY opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

