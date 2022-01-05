Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rises By 52.8%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 131,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $419.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

