Showcase (SHO) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Showcase has a total market cap of $190,787.66 and $39,836.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00072058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.59 or 0.08007275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.53 or 1.00540485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

