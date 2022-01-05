Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.32. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 13,067 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.