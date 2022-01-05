Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 145.2% in December

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of SIEGY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.77. 168,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,966. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $71.54 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

