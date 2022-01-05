Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €65.96 ($74.95) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.15 and its 200-day moving average is €58.41.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

