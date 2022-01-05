Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €65.96 ($74.95) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.15 and its 200-day moving average is €58.41.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

