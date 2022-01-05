Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.38.

SBNY opened at $335.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

