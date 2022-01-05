Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $340.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.00. 1,165,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $347.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

