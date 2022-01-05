Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

SLAB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.25. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,502. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

