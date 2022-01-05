Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

