Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COUP opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.57. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.