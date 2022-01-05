Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 53.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of CUBI opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

