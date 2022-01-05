Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,552.47

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $9,552.47 and $47.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00019591 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

