Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QQC stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.