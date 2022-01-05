Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QQC stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.
