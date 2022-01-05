Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
SMPL traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. 34,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,385. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
