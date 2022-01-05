Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

SMPL traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. 34,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,385. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

