Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 84,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

