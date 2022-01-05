Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 4%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.44. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,772,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

